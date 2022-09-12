Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur spends time on court in Mumbai, spotted playing Table Tennis and Badminton

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was spotted playing Table Tennis and Badminton during his recent visit to Mumbai. The Union Minister who has enjoyed a successful stint during which India has achieved a lot of success in sports took to the court himself as he enjoyed his timeout.

In a video that went viral on the internet, the Union Minister was seen wearing traditional Indian clothes along with an orange scarf. Thakur was seen tussling with fellow youngsters on the court as he served and smashed. The former BCCI president is well-known for his passion for Cricket and other sports and was chosen to take charge of the ministry from Kiran Kiren Rijiju in the second Modi Government tenure.

Thakur showed his skills on the court while he also portrayed some of his table tennis skills. He was seen enjoying the time as the game of table tennis requires a lot of skill and concentration.

India recently achieved a lot of success in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. While Thakur has been in charge of the Sports Ministry, India won 7 medals including a Gold at the Tokyo Olympics. The success didn't stop there as they added 61 medals in the Commonwealth Games, including 22 Gold medals.

The Union Sports Ministry has also invested heavily in other sports as the likes of Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu have excelled under the new programs led by the Union Sports ministry.

