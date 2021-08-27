Table Tennis: Bhavinaben Patel beats defending champion, advances to semi-final at Tokyo Paralympics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/INDIASPORTS Bhavinaben Patel beats defending champion, advances to semi-final at Tokyo Paralympics

Paddler Bhavinaben Patel booked her place in the semi-final of the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday, defeating Serbia's Borislava Peric in straight games.

In the women's singles Class 4 table tennis event, the 34-year-old Indian dispatched the defending champion 11-5 11-6 11-7 to inch closer towards a medal at the Tokyo showpiece.

Earlier in the day, Bhavinaben brushed aside Brazil's Joyce de Oliviera in straight games to make it to the semis.

Bhavinaben's first win in the tournament was against Great Britain’s Megan Shackleton on Thursday. In a hard-fought contest, she had defeated Shackleton 11-7 9-11 17-15 13-11.

She moved into the knockout round along with table leader Zhou Ying. The world number one Chinese paddler had defeated Bhavinaben 3-0 in the opening round on Wednesday.

Athletes in the Class 4 category have fair sitting balance and fully functional arms and hands. Their impairment may be due to a lower spinal cord lesion or cerebral palsy.