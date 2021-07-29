Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tokyo Olympics: Australia's athletics team goes into isolation after American athlete tests COVID positive

The Australian track and field contingent has been put into precautionary isolation after USA's world-champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID-19.

Australian pole vaulter Kurtis Marschal was reportedly a close contact of Kendricks, and as a result, the 63-member strong Australian athletics team is now in isolation.

"Members of Australia's track and field team at the Tokyo Olympic Games are isolating in their rooms as a precautionary measure following news of a Covid-positive finding with a member of the US track and field team," Athletics Australia said, as quoted by AFP.

"Members of the Australian track and field team are now undergoing testing procedures in line with Australian Olympic team protocols."

Kendricks’ father posted on social media that his son had no symptoms but was informed while in Tokyo that he tested positive and was out of the competition.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed the news and said Kendricks has been placed in isolation at a hotel. He is being supported by the USOPC and USA Track and Field.

Kendricks won the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics and took gold at the last two world championships. He holds the American record at 19 feet, 10 ½ inches (6.06 meters).

(With inputs from AP)