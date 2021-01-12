Thailand Open: Kidambi Srikanth shares picture of bloodied nose, alleges poor treatment from medical staff

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kidambi Srikanth

India badminton star Kidambi Srikanth took it to Twitter to express his frustration over poor treatment from the medical staff at Thailand Open in Bangkok. Srikanth also shared a picture of his bleeding nose and called the treatment 'unacceptable'.

“We take care of ourselves for the match not to come and shed blood for THIS. However, I gave 4 tests after I have arrived and I can’t say any of them have been pleasant. Unacceptable,” Srikanth wrote.

We take care of ourselves for the match not to come and shed blood for THIS . However , I gave 4 tests after I have arrived and I can’t say any of them have been pleasant .

Unacceptable pic.twitter.com/ir56ji8Yjw — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) January 12, 2021

The Indian contingent has been hit with multiple Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal, H S Prannoy and P Kashyap tested positive for the dreaded virus. Parupalli Kashyap has also withdrawn from the tournament due to his proximity with wife Nehwal.

The Indian camp had tested negative in the first two Covid-19 tests. However, Saina and Pranoy tested positive in the third test, which was done on Monday.

"We are constantly in touch with the BWF as well as the organisers and our team management and players. These are unprecedented times but BWF is doing everything to ensure full support to our players including their safety," Badminton Association of India (BAI) general secretary Ajay Singhania said in an official statement.

"According to the guidelines and safety norms, these three players will not be participating in the tournament. However, all other players have been allowed to participate but they have to play without the presence of coaches and support staff as per the safety protocols," he added