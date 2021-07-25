Follow us on Image Source : AP Shooting: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal fail to qualify for Tokyo Olympics 10m Air Pistol final

Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal have failed to qualify for the medal round of women's 10m Air Pistol event. Bhaker finished two points short of qualification at 12th, while Deswal finished a position below, falling three points short.

Bhaker, who was seen as one of the strongest medal hopes in shooting, reportedly had some technical glitch which delayed her finish in the qualification event. After brief hiccups in the third and fourth series, Bhaker made an excellent comeback in the fifth where she scored 98/100, but couldn't repeat the performance in the sixth.

Needing three consecutive perfect 10s to stay alive for contention, Bhaker shot in 8th in her final attempt to bow out of the event.

Deswal, meanwhile, remained inconsistent throughout the whole qualification round, switching between 9s and 10s on most occasions.

(More to follow..)