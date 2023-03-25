Nitu Ghanghas clinches gold for India at Women's World Championships

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitu Ghanghas

Star pugilist Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) clinched the first gold for India as she became the World Championship with a win over Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altansetseg at the marquee tournament on Saturday. Commonwealth Games gold medallist has become the sixth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.

The Indian put up a brilliant performance out-punch Altansetseg 5-0 and claim the title for the minimum weight category in front of a packed crowd. Nitu started off aggressively and used her combination of punches to register her win. She had defeated Asian champion Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan with a 5-2 victory to make it to the final clash.

Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), Lekha KC (2006), and Nikhat Zareen (2022) are the other pugilists who have won the world title.

Along with Nitu, three other star pugilists from India have also made it to the final of the event.

Competing in a new weight category, Nikhat Zareen (50kg) defeated Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia 5-0, and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) progressed to the final clash with a 4-1 win over Li Qian of China while Saweety Boora (81kg) reached her second World Championships by beating Sue-Emma Greentree of Australia 4-3.

Nikhat will face the two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in the final. Lovlina will face Australia's Caitlin Parker in the final on Sunday. On the other hand, Saweety will take on Wang Lina of China.

Latest Sports News