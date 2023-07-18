Manipur ki praja ko bacha lijiye: Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu's heartfelt appeal to PM Modi amid conflict

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mirabai Chanu appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to bring the Manipur conflict to a resolution

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu came out with an emotional and heartfelt appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore peace in her conflict-ridden home state, Manipur late on Monday (July 17) night). Chanu, who is currently in the USA preparing for the upcoming World Weightlifting Championships and the Asian Games, made a heartfelt appeal to the top leaders to bring the conflict to an end, which has been going on since May 3.

The ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities have resulted in the loss of over 150 lives in her home state of Manipur. Chanu was concerned about the impact of the conflict and the violence on the athletes as they are unable to train and students are not being able to focus on their studies.

“Manipur ki sabhi praja ko bacha lijiye, aur pehle jaise shanti laiye (Please save all the people of Manipur and restore peace in the state),” Mirabai Chanu said in a video she posted on her social media handles.

“It will soon be three months since violence in Manipur started. The authorities are yet to restore peace. Because of the violence, a lot of athletes are unable to train and students are not able to focus on studies. Lots of people have lost their lives and many houses have been burnt down. Even though I am in USA training for the upcoming World Weightlifting Championships and Hangzhou Asian Games, I have a home in Manipur. Even if I am not in the state, I think about home and wonder when normalcy will return. I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to find a solution to the unrest as soon as possible,” she further added.

Several stalwarts of sports from the state vowed to return their medals if the peace wasn't restored soon including the likes of former India football captain Oinam Bembem Devi, weightlifter Kunjarani Devi, boxers Sarita Devi and L Ibomcha Singh. Olympic bronze medallist and former Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom had also shared a video addressed to PM Modi to stop violence in Manipur.

