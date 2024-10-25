Friday, October 25, 2024
     
  India TV Sports Wrap on October 25: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on October 25: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on October 25: From all the kabaddi action to the cricketing circuit, here are all the top 10 trending sports news stories and the latest happenings from the world of sports on October 25.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2024 10:38 IST
India TV Sports Wrap.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

Cricket Australia has overturned the lifetime ban imposed on David Warner and he can now lead Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL). On the other hand, Bengal Warriorz defeated UP Yoddhas in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in the 13th match of the season. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap. 

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

David Warner's lifetime leadership ban overturned by Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia has overturned the lifetime ban imposed on David Warner.

Shane Warne Stand unveiled at Junction Oval in Melbourne 

Shane Warne Stand has been unveiled at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Yashasvi Jaiswal completes 1000 Test runs in 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal has completed 1000 Test runs in 2024 for India.

Phoebe Litchfield named Sydney Thunder captain

Phoebe has been named the captain of Sydney Thunder in the WBBL.

India A to face Afghanistan A in Emerging Teams Asia Cup semifinal

India A will take on Afghanistan A in Friday's second semifinal of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Pakistan Shaheens to face Sri Lanka A in Emerging Teams Asia Cup semifinal

Pakistan will battle against Sri Lanka in the first semifinal of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Bengal Warriorz beat UP Yoddhas in PKL

Bengal defeated UP 32-29 in the 11th season of Pro Kabaddi League.

Haryana Steelers outclass Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL

Haryana Steelers outclassed Pink Panthers 37-25 in the 11th season of the PKL.

Patna Pirates to lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in PKL

Patna will be up against Thalaivas in the 15th match of PKL 11.

Bengaluru Bulls to square off against Puneri Paltan

Bulls to take the mat against Puneri Paltan in the 16th match of PKL 11.

 

 

