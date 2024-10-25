India TV Sports Wrap on October 25: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

Cricket Australia has overturned the lifetime ban imposed on David Warner and he can now lead Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL). On the other hand, Bengal Warriorz defeated UP Yoddhas in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in the 13th match of the season. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

David Warner's lifetime leadership ban overturned by Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia has overturned the lifetime ban imposed on David Warner.

Shane Warne Stand unveiled at Junction Oval in Melbourne

Shane Warne Stand has been unveiled at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Yashasvi Jaiswal completes 1000 Test runs in 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal has completed 1000 Test runs in 2024 for India.

Phoebe Litchfield named Sydney Thunder captain

Phoebe has been named the captain of Sydney Thunder in the WBBL.

India A to face Afghanistan A in Emerging Teams Asia Cup semifinal

India A will take on Afghanistan A in Friday's second semifinal of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Pakistan Shaheens to face Sri Lanka A in Emerging Teams Asia Cup semifinal

Pakistan will battle against Sri Lanka in the first semifinal of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Bengal Warriorz beat UP Yoddhas in PKL

Bengal defeated UP 32-29 in the 11th season of Pro Kabaddi League.

Haryana Steelers outclass Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL

Haryana Steelers outclassed Pink Panthers 37-25 in the 11th season of the PKL.

Patna Pirates to lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in PKL

Patna will be up against Thalaivas in the 15th match of PKL 11.

Bengaluru Bulls to square off against Puneri Paltan