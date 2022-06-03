Karnataka set to launch Grand Prix Badminton League: Know team names, composition and prize money

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB ( BADMINTONGPL.COM) Star players like P V Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, will be present during the launch event on Saturday.

Karnataka is all set to launch Grand Prix Badminton League - its own version Premier Badminton League. Star players like P V Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Jwala Gutta, Ashwini Ponappa and Chirag Shetty will be present during the launch event on Saturday.

The mega event has the blessings of the Karnataka Badminton Association, a statement said on Friday. The league will see eight teams battle for supremacy and it is scheduled to be held from July 1 to 10.

The 8 Teams

Bengaluru Lions

Mangalore Sharks

Mandya Bulls

Mysore Panthers

Malnad Falcons

Bandipur Tuskers

KGF Wolves

Kodagu Tigers

Team Composition:

Total 10 players

Minimum of 5 Karnataka players

2 foreign players

3 female shuttlers.

The tournament boasts of prize money of Rs 60 lakh with the winners pocketing Rs 24 lakh while the runner-up team will be richer by Rs 12 lakh. The team jerseys and the trophy will also be unveiled during the launch. As many as 400 players have signed up for the league while the auction is slated for next week, it was stated.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Badminton Association will be felicitating Sindhu, Srikanth, Sen and coach U Vimal Kumar here on Saturday. On the occasion, the association will confer its honorary life membership on them, it said.

(Inputs PTI)