India TV Sports Wrap on February 9: Today's top 10 trending news stories

The ongoing U19 World Cup is reaching its climax as Australia and Pakistan are set to face each other in the semifinal today in Benoni. India have already qualified for the final with a thrilling win over South Africa. Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh has been tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the T20I series against the West Indies. Meanwhile, in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League season, the matches in Kolkata are set to get underway from today with the opening game to take place between Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 trending sports stories

U19 World Cup 2024: Australia beat Pakistan in thriller, to face India in final on Sunday

Australia U19 defeated Pakistan U19 by one wicket to qualify for the final of the U19 World Cup. The Aussie colts chased down 180-run target but Pakistan went down fighting. India and Australia will now lock horns in the final on Sunday.

SA20 2024: Joburg Super Kings knocked out, Sunrisers and Super Giants to face in final

Durban Super Giants defeated Joburg Super Kings by 69 runs in the second qualifier of SA20 2024. They will now face defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final which will be played on Saturday (February 10).

Australia announce Test squad for New Zealand series, Michael Neser returns

Australia have announced a strong Test squad for the two-match series in New Zealand. This is their first tour to the Kiwi nation since 2016 and will be looking to repeat their feat when they had won 2-0. However, Australia are coming off a shock defeat to the West Indies at home, their first in Pink-ball Tests.

David Warner set to play for Australia for first time since retiring from Tests and ODIs in 1st T20I against West Indies

David Warner is set to return to international cricket for the first time since retiring from Tests and ODIs. He was playing International League T20 but having picked in Australia T20I squad for West Indies, he returned on time to be available for the opener.

Andre Russell hints at retirement after T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has hinted at international retirement after the T20 World Cup later this year. However, he also clarified that he will be in touch with the coach and will be available for the West Indies in future as well and will come back from retirement if needed.

India and Bangladesh declared joint winners of U19 Women's SAFF Championship after massive controversy

India and Bangladesh were declared joint winners of U19 Women's SAFF Championship following massive outrage by the crowd and the Bangladesh side after India won the final via coin toss according to rules. Both teams were tied at 1-1 after regular time and on penalties, all players scored goals making it 11-11.

Paris Olympics medals to be made with metal chunks of Eiffel Tower

Paris Olympics organisers have revealed the design of the medals. A hexagonal, polished piece of iron taken from the Eiifel Tower is being embedded in each gold, silver and bronze medal at the Olympics that will take place from July 26 to August 11.

Sri Lanka to face Afghanistan in first ODI today in Pallekele

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will renew their rivalry in ODIs with the first of the three-match series starting from today. Notably, Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets comfortably in the ODI World Cup last year in Pune.

Two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen makes it to semifinal of Strandja Boxing Tournament

Two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen advanced to the semifinals of the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament on Thursday. She defeated France's Lkhadiri Wassila by a 5-0 unanimous verdict margin in 50 kg category.

Varun withdraws from FIH Pro League after being accused of rape, takes urgent leave to fight legal battle