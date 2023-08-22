India TV Sports Wrap on August 22: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

The cricketing circuit is buzzing with India's squad announcement for the upcoming Asia Cup to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India have made a few intersting changes to their squad for the Asia Cup and few of the most noteworthy ones include the return of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul from injuries. The non-selection of Yuzvendra Chahal has also created ripples and triggered reactions. Apart from cricket, the other news that is grabbing the most eyeballs is Rameshbabu Praggnanandha's entry into the finals of the ongoing Chess World Cup in Baku. All of that and more in our list of top trending news stories on August 22.

R Praggnanandhaa stuns World No 3 Fabiano Caruana to become youngest to qualify for Chess World Cup final

R Praggnanandhaa shocked World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana to win the Chess World Cup semi-final by a tie-breaker and will face the world champion Magnus Carlsen in the final.

Injury to pace sensation leads to sudden change in England's T20I squad for home series against New Zealand

England have been hit by an injury blow as pacer John Turner has been forced to make way for Brydon Carse ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand.

'Sometimes it plays around with your ego' - Cheteshwar Pujara opens up on Test ouster

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes playing for the team's cause matters much more than playing for one's own spot in the team.

BWF World Championships 2023: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy proceed to second round; Kidambi Srikanth crashes out

India's ace shuttlers Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy defeated their respective Finnish opponents to advance to the second round of the ongoing World Badminton Championships.

Pakistan Hockey Federation sacks men's team coaching staff after Asian Champions Trophy debacle

Pakistan's Hockey Federation (PHF) has reportedly sacked the entire men's senior coaching staff after a humiliating performance at the Asian Champions Trophy.

PV Sindhu kickstarts her campaign at BWF World Championships 2023

PV Sindhu kickstarts her campaign in the Badminton World Championships 2023 as she faces former champion Nozomi Okuhara.

Simona Halep out of action from US Open 2023 due to provisional doping suspension

Romania's star tennis player won't feature at the upcoming US Open 2023.

Thierry Henry appointed France U21 Coach for two years

France's star footballer has been handed a coaching reponsibility in a new role

Sevilla lose to Alaves in Spanish league as tournament gets underway

Sevilla faced a heart-breaking defeat against Alaves in the ongoing Spanish league.

Tom Moody calls Suryakumar Yadav lucky to be included in India's Asia Cup 2023 squad

Former Australia international believes Suryakumar Yadav is lucky to be named in India's Asia Cup squad.

