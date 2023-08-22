Badminton World Championships 2023: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in action on Day 2; preview, live streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen

Badminton World Championships 2023: India's celebrated Badminton stars PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will be in action on Day 2 of the Badminton World Championships 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Indian contigent had a mixed opening day at the Worlds as two Indians progressed through to the next rounds, while three went down in two other matches. The likes of Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy registered wins in their opening rounds, while the likes of Kidambi Srikanth and the mixed pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy made a first round exits.

World No.15 Sindhu now kickstarts her campaign after recieving a bye in the first round. She is pitted against Nozomi Okuhara as the two former world champions have a crack at each other in the round of 32. Sen and Prannoy's win takes them into the round of 32 as well. Sen will play Korea's Jeon Hyeok Jin, whereas Prannoy takes on Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo.

India's action kickstarts in Women's Doubles too as Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam face Debora Jille and Cheryl Seinen from Netherlands. Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan will also be in action as they take on Jones Ralfy Jansen and Linda Efler of Germany in a mixed doubles event.

List of Indians in action on Day 2 (all timings in IST):

Lakshya Sen vs Jeon Hyeok Jin (KOR) - Men’s Singles, Round of 32 (2:50 PM estimated)

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) - Women’s Singles, Round of 32 (3:10 PM estimated)

H S Prannoy vs Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo (INA) - Men’s Singles, Round of 32 (3:50 PM estimated)

Venkat Gaurav Prasad/Juhi Dewangan vs Jones Ralfy Jansen/ Linda Efler (GER) - Mixed Doubles, Round of 64 (12:45 PM estimated)

Ashwini Bhat K./Shikha Gautam vs Debora Jille/Cheryl Seinen (NLD) - Women’s Doubles, Round of 64 (1:45 PM estimated)

Latest Sports News