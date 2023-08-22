'He is yet to crack the code for that' - Tom Moody reflects on India batter's inclusion in Asia Cup squad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tom Moody

Former Australia international Tom Moody believes that India's batter Suryakumar Yadav is "lucky" to be a part of the team's Asia Cup squad for the 2023 edition. Suryakumar has not been able to make the most out of the opportunities that have come his way in ODI cricket and that is the reason why a lot of questions are raised over his place in the ODI set-up.

The 32-year-old has played 26 games in the ODI circuit and bagged moderate returns, scoring just 511 runs at an underwhelming average of 24.33, including two half-centuries. However, he has been getting a lot of backing from the team management and it is the reason why he has now found a place in India's 17-member squad for the forthcoming continental tournament.

"The player that I think is lucky to be in that side is Suryakumar Yadav. I know that he's a player that we all love to watch, but he is yet to really master the 50-over game. I think he's played over 20 matches now and at a very modest return."

"And to me, there are better options. Uh, available. Uh, I would have much rather seen a younger player like a Jaiswal in that side. Or take that position, and play a wrist spinner. Um, you know another wrist spinner," said Moody while speaking to Star Sports.

Though Moody acknowledged that the Mumbai-born batter has done exceedingly well in T20 cricket and is a force to be reckoned with in the shortest format, he is of the opinion that there is a lot for the right-handed batter to prove in the ODI circuit to cement his place in the team.

"He's a genius in T20 cricket. But the 50-over cricket is a completely different format, and he's yet to really crack the code for that. You know, I just don't think he's gonna do it at the last minute," he concluded.

