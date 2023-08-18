India TV Sports Wrap on August 18: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Top 10 Trending sports news

The sports universe is buzzing from all corners as athletes across disciplines are engaged in an event or two to showcase their brilliance and mental fortitude. India's men's and women's teams' impressive performance continues in the ongoing Archery World Cup as they managed to secure bronze in their respective recurve categories.

On the other hand, Argentina's star footballer Lionel Messi has secured nomination for the prestigious UEFA 2022-23 Men's Player of the Year award alongside two other emerging superstars of the game and it will be intriguing to witness who gets away with the honour. All of that and more in our list of top trending news stories on August 18.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne earn nominations for 2022-23 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award

Lionel Messi has earned nominations for the UEFA 2022-23 Men's Player of the Year award alongside two other Manchester City stars.

Archery World Cup 2023: India's recurve teams secure bronze in Stage 4

India claimed bronze in both recurve men's and women's categories in the ongoing Archery World Cup in Paris.

Twila Kilgore joins US women's football team interim coach, Vlatko Andonovski departs

The US women's football team made a shocking exit from the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in the round of 16. Coach Vlatko Andonovski parted ways with the team after the loss.

Records tumble for fun as New Zealand draw first blood against UAE in T20I series opener

Numerous records were set up in the first T20I between UAE and New Zealand on Thursday as the visitors romped home by 19 runs.

Unruly spectator's bee-haviour unsettles Stefanos Tsitsipas during Cincinnati Open | WATCH

Stefanos Tsitsipas was seen fuming after a spectator tried to disrupt his rhythm during a match in the ongoing Cincinnati Open.

Wrestler Priya Malik becomes second Indian to clinch U20 World crowwn, Antim Panghal on doorstep of history

Priya Malik defeated Germany's Laura Celive Kuehn in 76 Kg's Gold medal match. She became only the second Indian with an U20 World crown.

Devdutt Padikkal out of action for 'three to four weeks' due to thumb fracture

Left-handed batter will have to remain on the sidelines due to a thumb fracture he suffered during the Deodhar Trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah eyes comeback with T20I series opener against Ireland after injury lay-off

Bumrah is set to make his long-awaited comeback in the T20I series against Ireland.

Chess World Cup: R Praggnanandhaa becomes second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to reach semis of marquee event

R Praggnanandhaa's dream run in the ongoing Chess World Cup continues as he has reached the semi-finals of the event in Baku.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat undergoes successful knee surgery in Mumbai, vows to come back stronger

India's champion wrestler Vinesh Phogat has undergone a successful knee surgery and will begin her rehab soon

Latest Sports News