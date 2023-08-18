Archery World Cup 2023: India's recurve teams secure bronze in Stage 4

Follow us on Image Source : WORLD ARCHERY/ X Archery World Cup

India's impressive display continues in the ongoing Archery World Cup in Paris as both the men's and the women's teams secured bronze medals. The recurve men's team comprising Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tushar Prabhakar Shelke pipped Spain's Pablo Acha, Yun Sanchez, and Andres Temino 6-2 to win bronze.

The Indian team was lagging initially but scripted a remarkable comeback to find a place on the podium. With this bronze, India have now won three bronze medals in Archery World Cup recurve event and the archers have credited the recent success to coach Sergio Pagni.

"He's the finest coach, I have seen. (He’s teaching us) how the mindset works, how archers should shoot in tournaments and in practice, how can we train and get better day by day," Atanu told World Archery.

"It's a perfect example for a good archer because he was an archer too. Our government is supporting us very well at the grassroot level, until the elite level all the way. The government support is very important for us and we have received so many sponsors and opportunities to train abroad," he added.

Following the footsteps of the men's team, India's recurve women's team comprising the trio of Simranjeet Kaur, Bhajan Kaur, and Ankita Bhakat repeated the same feat and claimed bronze by beating Mexico's Aida Roman, Alejandra Valencia and Angela Ruiz in a thrilling shoot-off.

India were staring the down the barrel as Mexico took a convincing lead of 4-0 but an inspired comeback from the trio saw the side draw level 4-4 and then an X from Bhajan, who held her nerves in a tense situation saw India take the bronze.

"The men’s team won one bronze before us, so we were very motivated to see them, and we just followed their footsteps," told Simranjeet.

The summit clash in both men's and women's categories will witness Chinese Taipei and Korea square off against each other on Sunday, August 20 after emerging victorious in the elimination rounds on Thursday.

Latest Sports News