Twila Kilgore joins US women's football team interim coach, Vlatko Andonovski departs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Twila Kilgore

After the team's exit from the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, Twila Kilgore has been appointed as the interim coach of the US women's football team. The move comes after the resignation of coach Vlatko Andonovski, who stepped down from the role following the team's shock exit in the World Cup. The US team is on the hunt for a permanent role.

The US women's team is the most successful team in the history of the competition, having a cabinet of four titles. However, they suffered their worst-ever campaign in 2023 as they ended up being knocked out in the round of 16. Andonovski exited the loss. “While we are all disappointed by the outcome at this year's World Cup, I am immensely proud of the progress this team has made, the support they've shown for each other, and the inspiration they've provided for players around the world.

"I will be forever thankful to the U.S. Soccer Federation for giving me the chance to coach this remarkable team," Andonovski said in a statement.

Notably, Kilgore's first assignment with the USWNT will be to lead them against South Africa in exhibition games on September 21 in Cincinnati and on September 24 in Chicago. She was the assistant to Andonovski during the latter's four-year stint. Meanwhile, U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker will lead the hunt of a new coach.

“It's imperative that we continue to evolve and innovate, and we are excited about the path that lies ahead,” Crocker said in a statement. “We understand the challenges and have engaged with stakeholders from various corners of our sport — players, coaches, and other individuals within the soccer landscape. The insights and perspectives gathered during these discussions have been instrumental in shaping our forward-looking plan," he added.

Latest Sports News