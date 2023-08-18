India opener ruled out of action for 3-4 weeks due to thumb fracture

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian players and the team has been troubled by injuries in recent times.

Injuries to Indian cricketers has been the hot topic in the cricketing arena in the last few months. Among top players, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah have not played for quite some time and all of them are crucial for the team in the Asia Cup and World Cup. Meanwhile, one more Indian cricketer has got injured and he is left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal.

He suffered a thumb injury during the Deodhar Trophy earlier this month. The cricketer himself confirmed the devlopment and that his thumb is fractured. He underwent a minor surgery for the same as well and has also missed the ongoing Maharaja T20 trophy organised by Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). He wa due to play for the Gulbarga Mystics side but is now recovering from the injury.

"I had a left-thumb fracture during the Deodhar Trophy. So, I had to undergo a minor surgery to get that fixed. I will be out of the game for probably another three to four weeks. Hopefully, I can be back on the field soon," Padikkal said while speaking to Fancode.

Padikkal had also taken to social media after his surgery on thumb was successful. The southpaw is looking forward to make a comeback now with a lot of domestic cricket to be played in the upcoming months. "Just a quick update. Sustained a fracture on my left thumb and had to undergo a surgery. The road to recovery begins now, and I can't wait to get back out on the field soon," he wrote on social media.

Devdutt Padikkal has played two T20Is for India making his debut last year against Sri Lanka and scored 38 runs with 29 being his highest. As far as Indian Premier League (IPL) is concerned, he has played 57 matches scoring 1521 runs with a century and nine fifties to his name.

Latest Cricket News