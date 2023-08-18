Friday, August 18, 2023
     
  Jasprit Bumrah eyes comeback with T20I series opener against Ireland after injury lay-off

Jasprit Bumrah eyes comeback with T20I series opener against Ireland after injury lay-off

Jasprit Bumrah is set to make his long awaited return to international cricket and will be seen leading India in the T20I series against Ireland.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: August 18, 2023 14:45 IST
Jasprit Bumrah
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jasprit Bumrah

India's leader of the pace attack Jasprit Bumrah is eager to make his comeback on the field after an injury lay-off that almost kept him out of action for one year. Bumrah last played for India in a T20I against Australia on September 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The right-arm pacer then suffered a back injury and got ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022. He underwent back surgery in New Zealand in March and then started training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. His rehab couldn't allow him to feature in the Indian Premier League 2023 either.

Having regained match fitness now, Bumrah is waiting to unleash himself and not looking to hold back at all. The 29-year-old has prepared well leading into the series with the help of training sessions and practice games.

"I was bowling normally. It's not like I'm holding back. I'm enjoying it. I've done a lot of net sessions. When my rehab finished and I went home (to Ahmedabad), I practised with Gujarat (his state team) as well," said Bumrah in the pre-match press conference.

"I've had a lot of sessions and practice matches. It's not like there are any restrictions or I'm holding back. Obviously, when you come with the Indian team - and the weather here [in Dublin] is great - you enjoy bowling that much more. I'm not holding back. The body feels good and I'm looking forward to the games coming up," he added.

The India pacer just wants to enjoy the series against Ireland and doesn't have many expectations from himself. 

"I'm coming back after a long time; I just want to enjoy. I've never stayed away from the game for this long. I'm not thinking 'I'll do this, I'll do that' or 'I have to contribute a lot'. I have come here to enjoy it because I like cricket. Expectations, I'm not keeping too much of it. I'm coming to enjoy the game.

"As for the expectations others have of me, that's not my problem. My work is to prepare and put my best foot forward. Everything else will take care of itself," he mentioned.

