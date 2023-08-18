Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne earn nominations for 2022-23 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lionel Messi

Argentina's star footballer Lionel Messi has been nominated by the UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) for the 2022-23 Men's Player of the Year award. The Inter Miami player will face stiff competition from Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland who are the other two stars nominated for the same.

Messi had a phenomenal run in the year 2022 while playing for his previous club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and guided Argentina to their third World Cup title after beating France in the summit clash of the FIFA men's World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Leading Argentina during the marquee tournament, Messi not only showcased his skillset but also displayed his leadership ability and was awarded the Golden Ball of the tournament.

On the other hand, both Haaland and De Bruyne who play for the same club Manchester City were instrumental in guiding their team to a terrific treble last season. Manchester City won the Premier League, Champions League and also the FA Cup last season in a dominant spell that witnessed them ease past their opponents on most occasions.

Nominees for the prestigious award are shortlisted by a very rigorous process that sees the UEFA technical study group examine everyone's performance during the entire season, both for their national teams and clubs. The winner of the award will be revealed during the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw event at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on August 31.

