Wednesday, August 18, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. India storm into final of mixed 4X400m relay in U-20 World Athletics Championships

India storm into final of mixed 4X400m relay in U-20 World Athletics Championships

The Indian quartet of Abdul Razzaq, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil (in same order) entered the final as the second best team overall with a championship record timing of 3:23.36.

PTI PTI
Nairobi Published on: August 18, 2021 13:38 IST
U20 world championship
Image Source : TWITTER/@AFIINDIA

Team India in action during U20 World Athletics Championships

The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team stormed into the final of the U-20 World Athletics Championships after topping its heat here on Wednesday.

The Indian quartet of Abdul Razzaq, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil (in same order) entered the final as the second best team overall with a championship record timing of 3:23.36.

Related Stories

The record was, however, short-lived as the athletes from Nigeria improved on it by finishing their race in heat 2 with a timing of 3:21.66

The finals will be held later in the evening.

So far, India have had Seema Antil (discus throw, 2002), Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (discus throw, 2014), Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw, 2016) and Hima Das (400m, 2018) among others returning with medals from the world U20 meet. 

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News

X