India rises upwards as Anjum clinches silver in Baku Shooting World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Anjum Moudgil after winning silver at commonwealth games

In the ongoing Baku Shooting World Cup, India has clinched the third spot courtesy to Anjum Moudgil's silver medal. The shooting veteran clinched the prized silver in women's 50m Rifle 3 Position and helped India move upward in the medal tally of the ISSF World Cup in Azerbaijan, on Friday. Anjum who had been extraordinary went down in the finals to Denmark’s Rikke Maeng Ibsen by 12-16.

Moudgil who has been a world championship silver medallist qualified or the top-eight ranking by securing a score of 587 out of 600, which gave her a fourth place in a field of 60 shooters. Moudgil did not fare that badly with claiming the second place. She did present a strong challenge but could not surpass Ibsen's brilliance with the rifle. This medal is Moudgil'sedcond individual World Cup silver. On the other hand, the men too did not fare that badly with Swapnil, Deepak Kumar and Goldie Gurjar winning the team silver medal. They qualified in the first two round for the final stint where they came down crashing to Croatia by 7-17. Team India's Swapnil Kusale also finished second on men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions on Thursday.

India have finally finished with three silver medals and are placed third behind Korea and Serbia. Apart from all the winners in the Indian team, Ayushi Podder finished 16th spot and Ashi Chouksey ended her run on the 20th spot. In total of 12 members were fielded in the Baku World Cup from India.

(Inputs from PTI)