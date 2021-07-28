Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Full schedule of events for July 29

Day 5 of Tokyo Olympics saw the Indian contingent making some progression towards adding to Mirabai Chanu's silver medal in the tally. PV Sindhu booked her place in the pre-quarters with another straight-game win over Hong Kong's Ngan Yi Cheung, while Deepika Kumari, too, defeated Bhutan's Karma and USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez to book a place in final-16.

The Indian women's hockey team did concede a third-successive defeat (1-4 against Great Britain), but remain alive in race for a quarterfinal spot. The side will face Ireland and South Africa in the remaining two matches respectively.

The fifth day also saw the end of India's hopes in rowing, where Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finished at the last spot. They will play in the Final B on Thursday, which will be a non-medal event.

While there will be no medal events on sixth day for the Indian contingent, we will see the shooting duo of Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat aiming at some redemption for the contingent after a disappointing outing so far. Bhaker, in particular, will look to make amends after a poor performance in the 10m mixed air pistol event.

FOLLOW COVERAGE OF 2020 TOKYO OLYMPICS HERE

The men's hockey team will also qualify for the quarterfinals with a win over the seventh-ranked Argentina, while badminton star and current world champion PV Sindhu will meet Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the round-of-16.

Here is the time-wise schedule for India on Day 6

GOLF

4:00 AM: Men's Round 1 - Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane

ROWING

5:20 AM: Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final B

SHOOTING

5:30 AM: 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision - Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat

MEN'S HOCKEY

6:00 AM: India vs Argentina

BADMINTON

6:15 AM: PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt - Women's Singles, Round Of 16

ARCHERY

7:31 AM: Atanu Das vs Yu Chen-Deng (Chinese Taipei) - Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations

SAILING

8:35 AM onwards: Laser Men Race 7 & 8

8:35 am onwards: 49er Men Race 5 & 6

8:45 am onwards: Laser Radial Women Race 7 & 8

BOXING

8:48 AM: Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown (Jamaica) - Men's Super Heavy (+91 kg) - Round Of 16

3:36 PM: Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia (Colombia) - Round Of 16

SWIMMING