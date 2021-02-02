COVID-19 won't stop Olympics from happening this summer, says Tokyo 2020 chief

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Yoshiro Mori.

Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori said during a meeting of Olympic organisers and members of the Japan's ruling party in Tokyo that Olympics will go ahead in the Japanese capital this summer irrespective of how Coronavirus evolves.

"We must go beyond discussion about whether we will hold it or not. It's about how we will do it. Let's think about a new kind of Olympics on this occasion," he was quoted as saying by AFP.

The comment come at a time when organisers and government officials have stressed that the Olympics can be hosted with safety despite the surge of COVID-19 around the world.

Earlier it was reported that Japan's PM Yoshihide Suga may announce a month-long extension of a virus state of emergency till March 7 in Tokyo and other parts of the country.