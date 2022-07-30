Commonwealth Games: Mirabai Chanu exudes invincibility, wins gold for India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mirabai Chanu in action

Mirabai Chanu was invincible during women's 49 kgs weightlifting event. She won India's first gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 medal in Birmingham on Saturday.

The Olympics medallist Chanu thrashed the opponents by lifting a total weight of 201 kg, which is a new record at the games.

Marie Ranaivosoa bagged the silver medal with an overall lift of 172 kg with 76 kg in snatch and 96 kg in clean and jerk. This means Chanu was an undisputed winner with a gap of 29 kg in the first and the second spot. On the other hand, Hannah Kaminski finished with the bronze by 171 kg lift with 74 kg in snatch and 97 kg in clean and jerk.

Chanu registered a record at Commonwealth Games by lifting 88kg in her second attempt of the snatch. She lifted 84 kg in her 1st attempt of snatch. However, she failed to lift 90kg in her third attempt.

When it comes to the clean and jerk, Manu lifted 109 kg in the first attempt, and 113 kg in the second attempt but failed to lift 115 kg in the third attempt.

The 27-year-old had earlier won the silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and had won the gold during the 2018 edition of the multi-nation event.

Chanu was awarded the Padma Shri and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna by the Government of India for her contributions to the sport.

Earlier, Gururaja Poojary clinched bronze in the 61 kgs men's category and Sanket Sargar bagged the silver medal in the 55 kg men's category making Chanu's medal the third one for the country.

Later in the day, S Bindyarani Devi (55kg) will vie for the top honour.

