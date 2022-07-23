Saturday, July 23, 2022
     
Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Tejaswin Shankar's entry cleared by Commonwealth Games Federation

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates, Prime Minister to interact with Indian athletes today, urges nation to extend their support and Good wishes

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Published on: July 23, 2022 6:29 IST
Birmingham., Commonwealth Games
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Birmingham edition of CWG begins on July 28, 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Tejaswin Shankar's entry cleared by Commonwealth Games Federation

  • Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar was on Friday cleared to compete at the upcoming Commonwealth Games
  • The organisers accepted his entry on the request of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), ending a month-long drama surrounding his participation
  • The organisers had initially rejected Shankar's late entry but the IOA has now got confirmation from the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and Birmingham CWG organisers about acceptance of his entry after a Delegate Registration Meeting (DRM)

