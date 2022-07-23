Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Tejaswin Shankar's entry cleared by Commonwealth Games Federation
Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar was on Friday cleared to compete at the upcoming Commonwealth Games
The organisers accepted his entry on the request of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), ending a month-long drama surrounding his participation
The organisers had initially rejected Shankar's late entry but the IOA has now got confirmation from the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and Birmingham CWG organisers about acceptance of his entry after a Delegate Registration Meeting (DRM)