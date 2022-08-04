Commonwealth Games 2022: India fails to get positive gains on medal tally despite winning five more CWG medals

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India placed on number 7 despite winning five CWG medals on day 6

Birmingham| Exceeding all expectations, the athletes in the Indian contingency have managed to do pretty well in the ongoing Commonwealth Games which is being played in Birmingham. The Indian team has managed to bring their A-game to the table and has delivered many historical performances. As of now, India has managed to win 18 medals in six days which includes 5 golds, 6 silvers, and 7 bronze medals. It was the Indian weightlifting team that helped India scale great heights. The Indian weightlifting team has grabbed a total of 10 medals which includes 3 gold medals. Surprisingly, India could not make any notable progress in the medal tally even after winning 5 medals.

India clinched a total of five medals on the sixth day that includes two historic medals in high jump and squash which India clinched for the first time in Commonwealth history. The 35-year-old Ghoshal won a bronze for India in the men's single squash tournament. Following Ghoshal's exploits, high jumper Tejaswin Prakash won the bronze medal in the high jump competition and became the first Indian to achieve this historic feat. Apart from Ghoshal and Prakash, Lovepreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh won the CWG bronze, whereas Tulika Maan grabbed the silverware in Judo +78 KG category.

Medal winners from the Indian team:

Gold (5) : Mirabai Chanu, Women's Lawn Bowl team, Table Tennis men's team, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, and Achinta Sheuli

: Mirabai Chanu, Women's Lawn Bowl team, Table Tennis men's team, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, and Achinta Sheuli Silver (6) : Indian Badminton team, Tulika Maan, Vikas Thakur, Sushila Devi, Sanket Sargar and Sushila Devi

: Indian Badminton team, Tulika Maan, Vikas Thakur, Sushila Devi, Sanket Sargar and Sushila Devi Bronze (7): Tejaswin Shankar, Gururaja Pujari, Vijay Kumar, Harjinder Kaur, Saurav Ghoshal, Lovepreet Kaur, and Gurdeep Singh

Medal winners from individual games:

Weightlifting: 10 (3 Gold, 3 Silver, and 4 Bronze)

10 (3 Gold, 3 Silver, and 4 Bronze) Lawn Bowls: 1 (Gold)

1 (Gold) Table Tennis: 1 (Gold)

1 (Gold) Judo: 3 (2 Silver and 1 Bronze)

3 (2 Silver and 1 Bronze) Badminton: 1 (Silver)

1 (Silver) Squash: 1 (Bronze)

1 (Bronze) Athletics: 1 (Bronze)

Impactful changes in the medal tally:

Apart from India, countries like South Africa and New Zealand took some major hits but somehow Canada and Scotland registered some heavy gains. Scotland moved to the number 5 spot and Canada entered the top 3. On the flip side, India slipped from sixth to the seventh position. New Zealand slipped to the fourth spot and South Africa slipped to the fifth position

Latest Sports News