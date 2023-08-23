Chess World Cup 2023 final heads to tiebreaker as R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen play another draw

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FIDE Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen during game 1 of the final

Wait for the Chess World Cup 2023 champion continues as Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen played out another draw in the second game of the final of the 10th edition of the tournament on Wednesday, August 23. The world no.1 and the current world champion Magnus Carlsen was held off by India's 18-year-old prodigy after 30 moves of play.

Both players refused to back down again in a quiet game and shook hands after 90 minutes and now the game heads to a tiebreak which will be played tomorrow (August 23) at Azerbaijan's Baku. Magnus, five-time, world champion remains the favourite to win the tiebreaks but highlighters Praggnananndhaa's 'strong' record in tiebreaks against strong players after today's draw.

"Praggnanandhaa has already played a lot of tiebreaks against very strong players... I know he is very strong. If I have some energy, if I have a good day, obviously I will have good chances," Magnus Carlsen told reporters after 2nd game play on Wednesday.

More to follow...

