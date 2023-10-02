Asian Games October 2 Schedule: History awaits Mukherjees in Table Tennis; Badminton individual, doubles begin

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/HANGZHOU.EN/PTI Sutirtha and Ayhika Mukherjee will be eyeing history on Day 9 of Asian Games 2023 for India

A long but memorable day for India saw the athletes clinch 15 medals in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday, October 1 with the athletics contributing nine of them. The day started with Aditi Ashok winning a Silver in Golf while the men's trap team won the first of the three gold medals for the day. It was a relentless medal streak in athletics as it seemed everyone who was participating, was winning the medals. Avinash Sable and Tajinderpal Singh Toor won Gold while Jyothi Yarraji, Harmilan Bains and Ajay Kumar Saroj won Silver and the likes of Seema Punia and Nandini Agasara won bronze in their respective events.

The day ended with a first Silver for India in the team event in Badminton and India's tally now stands at 53 and are currently in fourth place. However, the medal tally is only going to increase in the upcoming days. But first up, another day of history beckons in women's doubles in table tennis after the Mukherjee pair of Sutirtha and Ayhika confirmed a medal for India a couple of days ago. A win in the semi-finals will see them at least confirming a silver, which will be a first for India in the Asian Games in the sport.

Other medal events include athletics in the men's 200m final with Amlan Borgohain set to take part apart from the mixed relay 4x100m among others. Canoeing, kurash and rollerskating also have medal events scheduled for the day. In other sports, badminton individual and doubles events begin while the Kabaddi women's team will start its campaign. The men's hockey team plays Bangladesh in their final Pool A clash.

Here's India's full schedule for Day 9 in the ongoing Asian Games:

Archery

Recurve and compound team (mixed, men and women) elimination matches - 6:30 AM

Recurve and compound individual (men and women) elimination matches - 11:45 AM

Athletics

Men’s decathlon events (Tejaswin Shankar) - 6:30 AM

Men’s high jump qualification (Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Jesse Sandesh) - 6:40 AM

Men’s 800m round 1 heats (Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal) - 7:10 AM

Men’s 400m hurdles round 1 heats (T Santhosh Kumar, Yashas Palaksha) - 7:45 AM

Women’s 400m hurdles round 1 heats (Vithya Ramraj, Sinchal Ravi) - 7:45 AM

Medal events

Women’s pole vault finals (Pavithra Vengatesh) - 4:30 PM

Women’s long jump finals (Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan) - 4:40 PM

Women’s 3000m steeplechase final (Parul Chaudhary, Preeti) - 4:50 PM

Men’s 200m finals (Amlan Borgohain) - 5:25 PM

Mixed relay 4x400m finals (Team India) - 6:10 PM

Equestrian

Eventing jumping team final and individual final (Apurva Kishor Dabhade, Vikas Kumar, Ashish Vivek Limaye) - 7:00 AM onwards

Badminton

Men’s singles round of 64 (Kidambi Srikanth) - 7:30 AM

Men’s doubles round of 32 (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun) - 7:30 AM onwards

Mixed doubles round of 32 (Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy, Sai Pratheek K/Tanisha Crasto) - 7:30 AM onwards

Canoeing

Medal events

Men’s canoe single 1000m sprint final (Niraj Verma) - 7:40 AM

Women’s canoe double 500m sprint final (Megha Pradeep, Shivani Verma) - 8:20 AM

Women’s kayak double 500m sprint final (Binita Chanu Oinam, Parvathy Geeta) - 8:25 AM

Men’s canoe double 500m sprint final (Ribason Singh Ningthoujam, Gyaneshwor Singh Philem) - 9:15 AM

Table tennis

Medal event: Women’s doubles semi-finals: Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee (IND) vs Suyong Cha/Sugyong Pak (PRK) - 10:15 AM

Medal event: Women’s doubles final: If Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee qualifies - 4:00 PM

Basketball

Women's quarter-finals: India vs DPR Korea - 1:30 PM

Bridge

Men's, women’s and mixed team round robin 2 (Indian teams) - 6:30 AM onwards

Chess

Men’s team round 4 (Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa) - 12:30 PM onwards

Women’s team round 4 (Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B) - 12:30 PM onwards

Hockey

Preliminary men's Pool A: India vs Bangladesh -1:15 PM

Kabaddi

Women’s team Group A: India vs Chinese Taipei - 1:30 PM

Diving

Medal event: Men’s 1m springboard final (London Singh Hemam) - 4:30 PM

Kurash

Medal event: Men’s -90kg (Yash Kumar Chauhan) - 7:00 AM onwards (medal rounds start from 11:30 AM)

Medal event: Women’s -87kg (Jyoti Tokas) - 7:00 AM onwards (medal rounds start from 11:30 AM)

Roller skating

Medal event: Men's speed skating 3000m relay heats and final (Vikram Rajendra Ingale, Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Anandkumar Velkumar) - 6:30 AM

Medal event: Women's speed skating 3000m relay final (Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Sanjana Bathula, Heeral Sadhu, Aarathy Kasturi Raj) - 7:00 AM

Sepaktakraw

Men's quadrant preliminary Group B: India vs Singapore - 7:30 AM

Men's quadrant preliminary Group B: India vs Philippines - 12:30 PM

Women's quadrant preliminary Group B: India vs Philippines - 12:30 PM

Squash

Mixed doubles Pool D (Anahat Singh/Abhay Singh): India vs Thailand - 10:00 AM

Men’s singles round of 16 (Mahesh Mangaonkar, Saurav Ghosal) - 12:30 PM

Women’s singles round of 16 (Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna) - 12:30 PM onwards

