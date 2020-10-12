Akbar Ebrahim elected as FMSCI president for a second term

Image Source : MECO RACING FMSCI president Akbar Ebrahim.

Akbar Ebrahim has been elected the president of the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of India (FMSCI) for a second term at the body’s Annual General Meeting that was held virtually on Monday. The former racer, turned team owner and driver coach, beat outgoing FMSCI president J Prithviraj unanimously at the election.

Farooq Ahmed was elected as FMSCI’s vice president at the meeting.

The FMSCI is the National Governing body of Motor Sports in India. It is a member of the World Governing body of Motor Sports the FIA the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile and the FIM the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme.

Keeping in view tradition that has been set previously, the eligible council members unanimously elected both the President and the Vice-President for the second time in succession.

The new president said: “I would like to thank the General Body Members, Outgoing President & Vice President, Current councillors and New councillors of the FMSCI for their unanimous support in mandating me as the President for another term in office. I would also like to congratulate Mr Farooq Ahmed on his election as Vice President which was unanimous and with no contest.

“Going forward, it is without doubt, going to be a very challenging and tough year given the unprecedented pandemic situation the whole world is facing.

“I am sure that the FMSCI will collectively rise to the occasion and manage the situation to the best of its ability. I am also sure that in the coming days, weeks and months, sport will start to flourish and bring back the smiles on each and every one of us who are passionate about the sport.

The outgoing President Prithviraj said: “I place on record my gratitude and thanks to the entire Motor Sport fraternity for the support during my tenure as President. Motor Sport was also affected because of Covid- 19, things are looking brighter now and trust we will be in top gear soon.”

