Vivek Chikara wins gold at Asian Para Archery Championships

Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
Bangkok Published on: October 24, 2019 14:12 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : @RIJIJUOFFICE/TWITTER

Vivek Chikara on Thursday bagged a gold medal in the men's recurve open event at the Asian Para Archery Championships on Thursday.

Chikara, 29, recorded a 7-1 verdict over China's Sijun Wang to claim the top honours.

"A superb performance from Vivek Chikara as he wins the gold medal in men's recurve open event at the Asian Para Archery Championships after a 7-1 win over China's Sijun Wang. Kiren Rijiju congratulates him on the win," said a tweet from the sports minister's office.

Chikara had made the cut for the 2020 Paralympics earlier as he finished joint ninth in the men's recurve open section at the World Para Championships in Hertogenbosch earlier this year.

There are 10 quota places for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics which include two quotas each in the men's and women's recurve categories.

