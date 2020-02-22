Tokyo 2020 postpones volunteer training amid Coronavirus outbreak

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Picture used for representational purposes

Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games have postponed training for volunteers "as part of efforts to prevent the spread of infection of the novel coronavirus".

In a statement released at midnight on Friday, organisers also reiterated that the Games would go ahead as schedule, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The organising committee continues to work closely with all related organizations to prepare for a safe and secure Tokyo 2020 Games. There are no considerations of canceling the Games, nor will the postponements of these activities have an impact on the overall Games preparation."

The training was scheduled to take place on Saturday for those who had applied for field cast positions.

"In accordance with the government's policy for preventing the spread of infectious diseases, we will also evaluate the immediate need for each Games-related event on a case-by-case basis.

"At all Tokyo 2020 events, we ask that all participants take appropriate measures to ensure that all will be able to participate in safety and with peace of mind," the statement added.

More than 700 people have tested positive for the virus in Japan -- the highest total of any country apart from China -- although the majority of cases, around 634, have been found on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined at Yokohama Port.

A number of sporting events have been affected, with medical experts in Japan advising against staging large events.

Both the Tokyo Marathon and the Nagoya Women's Marathon have cancelled entries for the general public.