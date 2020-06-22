Image Source : TWITTER: @UNDERTAKER The Last Ride: The Undertaker announces retirement from WWE

Legendary WWE superstar The Undertaker announced retirement in the last episode of his WWE docuseries “The Last Ride”. The veteran WWE wrestler last had a clash with AJ Styles this year at WrestleMania 36 in a “Boneyard Match." The Undertaker returned to his 'American Badass' avatar in the last fight and claimed a victory over AJ Styles.

The seven-time World Champion, whose real name is Mark Calaway, made his WWE debut in 1990's Survivor Series event.

"I believe I'm at a place now, post-Boneyard, which was a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business. Here you are, climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion, one of those being 'are you happy enough with that?' It was a powerful moment,” he said in The Last Ride.

"If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there is it."#TheLastRide @undertaker pic.twitter.com/rl8sn11Q7q — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 22, 2020

“You don't necessarily always get those. If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time would only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would consider it. At this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring," The Undertaker added.

The Undertaker is one of the most iconic superstars to the enter WWE ring as his 'The Deadman" avatar gave chills to many fans and competitors. In his 30-year long stint with WWE, the Undertaker claimed the tag team titles six times. The Phenom is also a one-time Royal Rumble winner (2007) and a 12-time Slammy Award winner. Apart from all his achievement, The Undertaker's WrestleMania winning streak of back to back 21 matches became the most iconic part of his illustrious career. The longest winning streak in WrestleMania's history was broken by Brock Lesnar in 30th edition of the mega event. Apart from Brock Lesnar, only one other wrestler beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania - Roman Reigns.

