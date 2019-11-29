Friday, November 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Other News
  5. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beats Simon Gauzy in debut ITTF World Cup match

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beats Simon Gauzy in debut ITTF World Cup match

In a match that lasted for more than an hour, Sathiyan beat Simon 4-3 to register his maiden victory over the French paddler.

IANS IANS
Jinan (China) Published on: November 29, 2019 10:18 IST
File image of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File image of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

India's top-ranked paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran on Friday began his campaign at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men's World Cup on an emphatic note as he claimed a stunning victory over Simon Gauzy of France in his first group D match.

In a match that lasted for more than an hour, Sathiyan beat Simon 4-3 to register his maiden victory over the French paddler.

Sathiyan, 17th seed in the tournament, was trailing 0-2 in the match. However, the World No. 30 made a stunning comeback to upset the World No. 22.

The 26-year-old from Chennai had finished sixth at the Asian Cup in Yokohama, Japan, in April to qualify for the World Cup for the first time.

Sathiyan, who is the lone Indian participating in the tournament, will now take on Jonathan Groth of Sweden in his second Group D match of the preliminary round.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News