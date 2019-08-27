Image Source : PTI Proud PV Sindhu promises more medals to fans after World Championships triumph

Following her historic victory at the World Championships, star shuttler P.V. Sindhu said she is very proud to be an Indian and will try to win more medals for the country in the times to come.

On Sunday, Sindhu became the first Indian shuttler to win gold at the BWF World Championships after she thrashed Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final of the women's singles event in Basel, Switzerland.

"It's a great moment for me. I am really very proud to be an Indian. I wish I will get many more medals for the country," Sindhu told reporters upon her arrival in the national capital on Tuesday.

"Hard work is the key to success. I would like to thank each and every fan of mine. It's because of their love and support that I am here," she added.

It was her fifth medal at the World Championships, which is the joint highest in women's singles in the history of the tournament along with Xhang Ning of China, a two-time Olympic gold medallist.

Apart from the two silvers which Sindhu won in the last two editions, she had also won the bronze in 2013 and 2014.

The 24-year-old had earlier said that after missing out on the previous two occasions where she lost to Okuhara and Carolina Marin in 2017 and 2018 respectively, she was desperate to win the title this year.

"It's a very important win for me because after two bronze and two silver medals, I really wanted the title. I was expecting this for a long time and now finally it has happened. So, I'm really happy," she had said.