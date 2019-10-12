Manju Rani beats Chuthamat Raksat to enter finals of Women's World Boxing Championships

Saturday, October 12, 2019
     
Manju Rani beat Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat 4:1 to reach the final of the 48kg category in Women's World Boxing Championships on Saturday.

ULANUDE Updated on: October 12, 2019 16:20 IST
Indian pugilist Manju Rani on Saturday assured a silver medal for India in the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships by entering the final in the 48-kg weight category.

Rani, who has taken over the 48kg mantle from six-time champion Mary Kom, defeated Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat in the semi-finals with a split 4:1 verdict.

The Haryana girl started off slowly and was seen defending in the first round of the bout. However, she changed gears in the next two rounds and came out with timely punches to emerge victorious.

The judges' points at the end of the semi-final bout stood at 29-28, 30-27, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 in Rani's favour.

Sixth-seed Rani, who is competing in her first Worlds tournament, had beaten top seed Kim Hyang Mi of North Korea 4-1 to confirm a medal in the tournament.

She will face Russia's second seed Ekaterina Paltceva in the summit clash on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Mary Kom had to settle for a bronze medal after losing her semi-final bout of the 51-kg flyweight category to second-seed Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey in a split 1:4 verdict.

 

