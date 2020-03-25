Image Source : AP Donald Trump describes Tokyo Olympic postponement 'wise & great'

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe heard from US President Donald Trump during phone talks that the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics for one year was the right one, Japan's top government spokesperson said Wednesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference after the call that Trump had described the move to delay the games amid the coronavirus pandemic as a "wise and great" decision, reports Xinhua news agency.

"President Trump repeatedly said the postponement was a very wise and great decision and he expressed support for the prime minister's stance," Suga said.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) board a day earlier agreed to postpone the quadrennial event to 2021 owing to major concerns over the global COVID-19 pandemic.

IOC President Thomas Bach and the Japanese leader on Tuesday evening agreed to delay the games in a telephone call, which were originally scheduled for July.

Abe had previously intimated that the summer Olympics should be postponed if they cannot be held in their complete form.

Abe and Trump confirmed they would work closely to realize the games in a "complete" way as "proof that humankind has beaten the virus," Suga also said, adding that the two leaders also pledged to work together to tackle the global coronavirus pandemic.

Such cooperation would include measures to fight the virus such as the development of drugs to treat the illness caused by the COVID-19, said Su.