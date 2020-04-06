COVID-19: Vishwanathan Anand to play online chess to raise funds

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former world champion Vishwanathan Anand

Six Indian chess players, including former world champion Vishwanathan Anand, will play online chess with fans on April 11 to raise funds to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Anand, who is stranded in Germany due to the global travel restrictions, told Gulf News: "On April 11, Indian chess players will try to do their bit in fund-raising while giving chess fans an opportunity to play and engage with us."

Along with Anand, India's men and women champions such Koneru Humpy, P. Harikrishna, B. Adhiban, Vidit Gujrathi and Dronavalli Harika will play against global chess fans and players (at UAE time 5 pm) on Saturday through the portal chess.com and generate money for Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund set up to combat coronavirus pandemic in India.

The registration of $25 will provide a person to play any two of the six top Indian players while in order to play a game against Anand, one would require a minimum donation of $150.

"These are very trying times. Staying positive while staying home is most important. Chess is a game that helps a family bond and is something that can be played both online or on the board," Anand said.

Last week, Anand, along with 48 other sports personalities, had talked to Narendra Modi over video conferencing as the prime minister urged them to keep spreading awareness among people about COVID-19.

Over 4,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported so far in India while more than 100 people have lost their lives.

