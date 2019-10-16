Image Source : PKL 2019 WEBSITE Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Stream: When and where to watch PKL 2019 semi-finals on Hotstar, Star Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 semi-finals Live Streaming: In the first semi-final of PKL 2019, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Dabang Delhi while the second semis will see Bengal Warriors take on U Mumba. Here, you can find all the details on when and where to watch the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 semi-finals Live Match Streaming on Hotstar, and TV telecast on Star Sports.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 semi-finals?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League 1st semi-final Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi match will be played on October 16 (Wednesday).

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League 2nd sem-final Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba will be played on October 16 (Wednesday).

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 semi-finals be played?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League 1st semi-final Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi match will be played in Ahmedabad.

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League 2nd sem-final Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba will be played in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 semi-final matches begin?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League 1st semi-final Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi match will begin at 7.30 PM IST.

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League 2nd sem-final Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba will begin at 8.30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the Pro Kabaddi League semi-final match Streaming Online?

You can watch the Pro Kabaddi League semi-final matches online on Hotstar.

Where can you watch the Pro Kabaddi League semi-final match on TV?

You can watch the Pro Kabaddi League semi-final matches online on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD.