Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Live Streaming India vs Korea: When and where to watch Live Online

Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Live Streaming India vs Korea: When and where to watch Live Online

India Men's Hockey team will return to action for the first time since their historic Olympic bronze-medal winning campaign as the Hero Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 gets underway in Dhaka from December 14. In their opening tie, India are up against Korea. The defending champions will be led by skipper Manpreet Singh and vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh as they look to win the trophy.

India have won this prestigious event thrice since its inception in 2011 and have won the previous two editions held in 2016 in Kuantan, Malaysia and 2018 in Muscat, Oman. Poised to win the trophy for the third consecutive time, the team skipper emphasised getting off to a good start.(PTI)

Men's Asian Champions Trophy complete schedule

Match details

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021

Match India vs Korea

Date December 14 (Tuesday), 2021

Time 3:30 PM IST

Venue Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka

Live streaming

The Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 is available on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD and Disney+ Hotstar.