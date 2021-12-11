Live Streaming Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021: India's schedule, when and where to watch

After the historic performance in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team is all set to return to action in the 2021 Men's Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka. Defending champions India will begin their tournament on December 14 where they will take on South Korea in the opening game. It will not be an easy task for the Blue Tigers in the tournament as they will be without the likes of veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who has been rested. eight players from the Tokyo Games squad which won the bronze medal will not feature in the competition.
India squad
Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra
India's schedule
14 December - India vs South Korea - 15:00
15 December - India vs Bangladesh - 15:00
17 December - India vs Pakistan - 15:00
18 December - India vs Malaysia - 15:00 ( Match Cancelled)
19 December - India vs Japan - 15:00
Full schedule
14 December
15:30 - South Korea vs India
18:00 - Bangladesh vs Malaysia
20:30 - Japan vs Pakistan
15 December
15:30 - India vs Bangladesh
18:00 - Malaysia vs Pakistan
20:30 - South Korea vs Japan
17 December
15:30- India vs Pakistan
18:00 - Malaysia vs Japan
20:30 - Bangladesh vs South Korea
18 December
15:30 - Malaysia vs India (Match cancelled)
18:00 - Japan vs Bangladesh
20:30 - Pakistan vs South Korea
19 December
15:30 - India vs Japan
18:00 - South Korea vs Malaysia
20:30 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh
21 December
Semifinal 1 - 17:30
Semifinal 2 - 20:00
22 December
Bronze Playoff - 17:30
Final - 20:00
Live Streaming of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy
Star Sports and Hotstar
India's record in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy
Winner: 2011,2016,2018
Runners-Up: 2012
5th place: 2013