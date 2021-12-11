Live Streaming Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021: India's schedule, when and where to watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ HOCKEY INDIA Indian hockey team leaving for Dhaka ahead of Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021

After the historic performance in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team is all set to return to action in the 2021 Men's Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka. Defending champions India will begin their tournament on December 14 where they will take on South Korea in the opening game. It will not be an easy task for the Blue Tigers in the tournament as they will be without the likes of veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who has been rested. eight players from the Tokyo Games squad which won the bronze medal will not feature in the competition.

India squad

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra

India's schedule

14 December - India vs South Korea - 15:00

15 December - India vs Bangladesh - 15:00

17 December - India vs Pakistan - 15:00

18 December - India vs Malaysia - 15:00 ( Match Cancelled)

19 December - India vs Japan - 15:00

Full schedule

14 December

15:30 - South Korea vs India

18:00 - Bangladesh vs Malaysia

20:30 - Japan vs Pakistan

15 December

15:30 - India vs Bangladesh

18:00 - Malaysia vs Pakistan

20:30 - South Korea vs Japan

17 December

15:30- India vs Pakistan

18:00 - Malaysia vs Japan

20:30 - Bangladesh vs South Korea

18 December

15:30 - Malaysia vs India (Match cancelled)

18:00 - Japan vs Bangladesh

20:30 - Pakistan vs South Korea

19 December

15:30 - India vs Japan

18:00 - South Korea vs Malaysia

20:30 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh

21 December

Semifinal 1 - 17:30

Semifinal 2 - 20:00

22 December

Bronze Playoff - 17:30

Final - 20:00

Live Streaming of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Star Sports and Hotstar

India's record in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Winner: 2011,2016,2018

Runners-Up: 2012

5th place: 2013