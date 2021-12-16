Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Live Streaming India vs Pakistan: When and where to watch IND vs PAK Live Online

Follow us on Image Source : AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES File photo of India men's hockey team in a huddle.

Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Live Streaming

High on confidence after thrashing hosts Bangladesh 9-0, the India hockey team will face off their joint defending champions and arch-rivals Pakistan in the preliminary round match of Men's Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka on Friday. The hockey giant shared the honours in the 2018 edition after rain spoiled the final in Muscat, Oman. It was supposed to be their fourth face off in the Asian Champions Trophy final, after 2011, 2012 and 2016.

Men's Asian Champions Trophy complete schedule

Match details

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021

Match India vs Pakistan

Date December 17 (Friday), 2021

Time 3:00 PM IST

Venue Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka

Live streaming

India vs Pakistan, the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 is available on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD and Disney+ Hotstar.