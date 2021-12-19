Sunday, December 19, 2021
     
Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Live Streaming India vs Japan: When and where to watch Live Online

Defending champions India confirmed their place in the semifinal of Asian Champions Trophy 2021 will take on Japan in their final group stage match on Sunday.

New Delhi Published on: December 19, 2021 14:10 IST
Indian hockey players
Image Source : HOCKEY INDIA (TWITTER)

File photo of Indian hockey players.

India vs Japan Live Defending champions India confirmed their place in the semifinal of Asian Champions Trophy 2021 will take on Japan in their final group stage match on Sunday. India secured a win against Pakistan and Bangladesh after playing out a draw against Korea in the tournament opener. 

Men's Asian Champions Trophy complete schedule

Match details

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021

Match India vs Japan

Date December 19 (Sunday), 2021

Time 3:00 PM IST

Venue Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka

Live streaming 

India vs Japan, the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 is available on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

