Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Live Streaming India vs Japan: When and where to watch Live Online

Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Live Streaming India vs Pakistan: When and where to watch Live OnlineIndia vs Japan Live Defending champions India confirmed their place in the semifinal of Asian Champions Trophy 2021 will take on Japan in their final group stage match on Sunday. India secured a win against Pakistan and Bangladesh after playing out a draw against Korea in the tournament opener.
Men's Asian Champions Trophy complete schedule
Match details
Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021
Match India vs Japan
Date December 19 (Sunday), 2021
Time 3:00 PM IST
Venue Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka
Live streaming
India vs Japan, the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 is available on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD and Disney+ Hotstar.