IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: India concede late goal to draw 1-1 with Pakistan

India conceded a late goal to allow Pakistan walk away with a 1-1 draw in their opening Pool A match of the Asia Cup men's hockey tournament on Monday.

The Defending champions took the lead in the ninth minute when Karthi Selvam scored his first international goal for India. However, Abdul Rana equalized in the 59th minute from a penalty corner.

Pakistan had the first scoring chance in the third minute but they failed to stop the ball properly. After few seconds, India got a chance to secure a penalty corner Pakistan goalie Akmal Hussain saved the goal.

The Indians continued to put pressure on the Pakistan defence and secured two more penalty corners in the first quarter.

In between Pakistan also got another penalty corner but the effort went in vain.

The Indian team dominated the ball possession and secured another penalty corner in the 21st minute.

Two minutes from the half time, Pakistan got a chance to equalise when they were awarded a penalty corner for an unnecessary tackle outside circle by young Vishnukant Singh, but once again miss-stop ruined the opportunity as India went into into the break with a slender 1-0 lead.

India custodian Suraj Karkera made a brilliant save from close range to deny Abdul Rana and then the resultant rebound was shot over by Afraz.

Thereafter India had a flurry of chances, one to Rajbhar and then to Uttam Singh.

A lapse in concentration cost India dearly as a long ball caught, an otherwise alert Indian defence, off guard in the final two minutes, resulting in a penalty corner for Pakistan.

Rana pushed in from a rebound after Mubashar Ali's flick was saved at the goal line by Yashdeep Siwach.

India have next two games against Japan and Indonesia on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

