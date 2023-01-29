Hockey World Cup 2023: Germany beat defending champions Belgium to clinch title

Follow us on Image Source : HOCKEY INDIA/TWITTER Team Germany celebrates

Germany defeated Belgium in FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 on Sunday as they won the penalty shootout 5-4. The game was stuck when both teams scored 3 goals each at the end of regulation time. Germany won against the defending champions Belgium after making a brilliant comeback in the final at Bhubaneswar.

Germany won their third world title as they came back after starting slow by conceding 2 goals in the first quarter of the game. Florent Aubel broke the deadlock in the 10th minute and Tanguy Cosyns increased Belgium's lead a few moments later. Just before the hooter of half-time, Niklas Wellen reduced the two-goal deficit. Gonzalo Peillat converted a penalty corner in the third quarter and leveled the scores. In the fourth and final quarter, Germany took the lead as the skipper Mats Grambusch beat the Belgian goalkeeper from the left side. Tom Boon, however, delayed Germany's celebration and utilized a penalty corner in the last 2 minutes of the game. The game then went to a penalty shootout and Germany clinched victory.

