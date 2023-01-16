Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER FIH FIH Hockey World Cup: What does Team India need to do to book QF berth after stalemate vs England?

With the FIH Hockey World Cup moving to the business end of the group stage, the Men in Blue with the sticks will face an anxious wait to book a place in the last eight of the tournament. The stalemate against England on Sunday (January 15) evening saw them secure a point and continue their unbeaten run. But the Indian team will need to be careful as a slip-up in the final group game could see them face elimination.

What is the current scenario?

As things stand, the Indian team placed in Pool D has four points from their opening two matches and sits second. Pool D however is topped by India's opponent on Sunday, England who are also on four points but have a better Goal Difference (GD). Currently, both India and England are in pole position to make the cut for the quarterfinal.

What does Sunday's result mean?

Sunday saw a massive upturn in events of the group despite no movement in the top two. Spain's win over Wales means that the latter is eliminated from the tournament with a game to play. On the flip side, Spain sit third with three points to their name and a point behind the duo of India and England.

What needs to happen on Matchday 3 for India?

In the final group game, India will need to match Spain's result to book their place in the last eight. The hosts will play Wales, who are yet to win in the tournament while Spain and England go head-to-head on the same day. A win for India will see them qualify for the last eight while a draw coupled with Spain's defeat or draw against England will also see India qualify for the quarterfinal.

What could see India miss out on QF berth?

Only a defeat on Matchday 3 could see India get eliminated from the tournament. However, in case Spain also end up on the losing side against England, then a defeat for India will still see them make the last eight of the competition. In case, India lose and Spain draw, then India will face elimination from the competition.

The final matchday will take place on Thursday (January 19) in Bhubaneswar as India take on Wales. An added advantage for the India team will be the fact that they play after Spain and England match at 7:00 PM that day and will know the perfect scenario of what is to be done.

