Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Lewis Hamilton driving his Mercedes AMG Petronas W12 (44).

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch Live F1 Free Practice FP1, FP 2 Online

The increasingly tense Formula One title fight between defending champion Lewis Hamilton and his formidable challenger, Max Verstappen, will head to the last race of the season with the fierce rivals level on points. This weekend's Abu Dhabi showdown will see Hamilton crowned for a record eighth time — or Verstappen win his first title.

Hamilton’s nail-biting win at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday was his third straight to pull him level with Verstappen on 369.5 points. The British veteran is within touching distance of title No. 8 to move one ahead of Michael Schumacher and stand-alone among F1 greats. (AP)

When is the Abu Dhabi GP 2021 F1 Free Practices FP1 and F2?

The Abu Dhabi GP 2021 F1 Free Practices FP1 and F2 will take place on Friday, December 10, 2021 in India.

What are the timings of the Abu Dhabi GP 2021 F1 Free Practices FP1 and F2?

The Abu Dhabi GP 2021 F1 Free Practices FP1 and FP2 will start at 3 PM and 6:30 PM IST respectively.

Where is the Abu Dhabi GP 2021 F1 Free Practices FP1 and F2 will take place?

The Abu Dhabi GP 2021 F1 Free Practices FP1 and F2 will take place at the Yas Marinas Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Abu Dhabi GP 2021 F1 Free Practices FP1 and F2?

The Abu Dhabi GP 2021 F1 Free Practices FP1 and F2 be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD in India.

Where can you catch the live stream of the Abu Dhabi GP 2021 F1 Free Practices FP1 and F2?

The Abu Dhabi GP 2021 F1 Free Practices FP1 and F2 live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app.