Formula One: French Grand Prix cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The French Grand Prix has become the third F1 race to be cancelled this season due to coronavirus pandemic.

The French Formula One Grand Prix, slated for June 28 at Le Castellet, has been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said in a statement on Monday.

The coronavirus epidemic has killed 22,614 people in France as of Saturday, with 369 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, but the number of patients in intensive care continues to decline, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

COVID-19 has claimed 14,050 lives in hospitals, with 198 new deaths in the last 24 hours -- the lowest daily toll in a month, and 8,564 in Ehpad and other medico-social establishments, an increase of 171 in the 24-hour period, according to the ministry, reported Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 4,725 COVID-19 patients are now in intensive care, noted the press release.

Recently, Silverstone boss Stuart Pringle suggested that the British Grand Prix circuit is open to hosting an unprecedented successive races without fans in a bid to kickstart the 2020 Formula 1 season.

The latest racing season has been savaged by the coronavirus pandemic, which has gripped the entire world.

The entire sporting calender of the world has been shredded by the pandemic and the F1 season is no different. So far, two races have been cancelled (Australia and Monaco) while six others have been postponed (Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Holland, Spain, Azerbaijan and Canada.

