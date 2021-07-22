Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pele hails Brazil women's footballer Marta after incredible Olympic landmark

Brazil legend Pele hailed women's footballer Marta after she scored on her fifth successive Olympic appearance during the country's 5-0 win over China in the Tokyo Games opener. She is the first footballer to achieve the feat (male or female).

Marta netted twice during the game, and Pele called her an "inspiration."

"I hope you're dreaming about what you did a few hours ago. Speaking of which, how many dreams do you think you inspired today?" wrote Pele on Instagram.

"Your achievement means much more than a personal record. This moment inspires millions of athletes from so many other sports, from all over the world, who fight for recognition.

"Congratulations on your trajectory. Congratulations, you are much more than a football player. You help build a better world with your talent, in which women gain more space."

Marta holds the record for most goals for Brazil in international football (male or female), with 111 goals in 160 appearances, and is often regarded as one of the greatest women's footballers of all time.

The 35-year-old has played for eight clubs so far, scoring 173 club goals in 283 appearances.

With Brazil, Marta's medal cabinet includes a runners-up medal at the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2007, and two silver medals at the Olympics (2004 and 2008). She won the Copa America Femenina (South America's continental women's football tournament) thrice; in 2003, 2010 and 2018.