Lionel Messi shares emotional message on Sergio Aguero's retirement

The celebrated footballer- Lionel Messi, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain has put out a touchy message for his Argentine teammate Sergio Aguero as the latter announced his retirement from professional football. The Argentine player took the retirement from football on Wednesday due to a heart condition. Messi posted a picture of himself hugging Sergio Aguero on his Instagram as he bade adieu to Aguero. The duo played for the Argentina national team.

"Practically a whole career together, Kun ... We lived very beautiful moments and others that were not so, all of them made us unite more and more and be more friends. And we are going to continue living them together outside the field. With the great joy of lifting the America's Cup so little ago, with all the achievements you achieved in England," Messi wrote on Instagram.

Argentina and Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero took an abrupt retirement from professional football at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with a heart ailment.

Aguero was diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia since he was brought off after 41 minutes of his first start for the club after suffering from chest pain.

"This conference is to communicate that I have decided to stop playing football," said Aguero during a FC Barcelona press conference on Wednesday. "I have decided to stop playing professional football. It is a very difficult moment. The decision I have made, I have taken it for my health. That is the main reason for my decision, for the problem I had a month and a half ago. I was in good hands of the medical staff that have done their best and told me that the best thing would be to stop playing."