Wednesday, February 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Premier League: Clubs want Manchester City out of PL if found guilty for alleged financial breaches

Premier League: Clubs want Manchester City out of PL if found guilty for alleged financial breaches

Premier League: Clubs in the PL want six-time champions Manchester City out of the PL if they are found guilty of financial breaches imposed by the authorities

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2023 6:47 IST
Premier League
Image Source : GETTY Premier League: Clubs want Manchester City out of PL if found guilty for alleged financial breaches

Premier League clubs want Manchester City out of the Premier League (PL) if they are found to have breached the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. PL commission on Monday announced that City are being summoned for the alleged breach of FFP regulations and could face a ban if those allegations are proved. On the flip side, clubs in the PL want the defending English champions our of the PL.

City surprised after supposed FFP allegations

City said on Monday they were "surprised" to have been charged by the Premier League with 101 alleged breaches of financial rules spanning from 2009/10 to 2017/18.

The Premier League's most severe punishment in these circumstances would be to expel City and it has been reported that the English Football League would be under no obligation to accept them.

There is a feeling that taking away City's titles retrospectively would be meaningless and cause confusion, but a fine is also not likely to have much of an effect. The clubs who had been pressing hardest for action until Monday were some other members of the so-called 'big six' - which includes Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

There will not be much sympathy for City, who have won the Premier League six times in the last 11 years, if they are found guilty. Premier League clubs do not want to get involved in the process, which is in the hands of an independent commission.

Related Stories
Premier League: Big spending Chelsea's woes continue as Fulham earn creditable draw in London derby

Premier League: Big spending Chelsea's woes continue as Fulham earn creditable draw in London derby

Premier League:Liverpool suffer embarrassing defeat, Arsenal stunned in Dyche debut; Man Utd win 2-1

Premier League:Liverpool suffer embarrassing defeat, Arsenal stunned in Dyche debut; Man Utd win 2-1

Premier League: Leeds United part ways with Jesse Marsch; backroom trio take charge against Man Utd

Premier League: Leeds United part ways with Jesse Marsch; backroom trio take charge against Man Utd

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS 1st Test: Rahul Dravid's 'Gurumantra' for Shubman Gill on how to tackle spinners

City to pay £80,000 a day for Lawyer?

Lord Pannick KC is set to defend Man City again, according to The Lawyer - an online magazine on the global legal sector. He also defended them in their UEFA FFP appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2020.       The report claims Pannick charges up to £80,000 a day for his services, which is about the same as City's highest-paid player - Kevin De Bruyne - is said to earn.

Manchester City are alleged to have breached league rules requiring provision "in utmost good faith" of "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position".

 

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Top News

Related Football News

Latest News