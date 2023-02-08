Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Premier League: Clubs want Manchester City out of PL if found guilty for alleged financial breaches

Premier League clubs want Manchester City out of the Premier League (PL) if they are found to have breached the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. PL commission on Monday announced that City are being summoned for the alleged breach of FFP regulations and could face a ban if those allegations are proved. On the flip side, clubs in the PL want the defending English champions our of the PL.

City surprised after supposed FFP allegations

City said on Monday they were "surprised" to have been charged by the Premier League with 101 alleged breaches of financial rules spanning from 2009/10 to 2017/18.

The Premier League's most severe punishment in these circumstances would be to expel City and it has been reported that the English Football League would be under no obligation to accept them.

There is a feeling that taking away City's titles retrospectively would be meaningless and cause confusion, but a fine is also not likely to have much of an effect. The clubs who had been pressing hardest for action until Monday were some other members of the so-called 'big six' - which includes Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

There will not be much sympathy for City, who have won the Premier League six times in the last 11 years, if they are found guilty. Premier League clubs do not want to get involved in the process, which is in the hands of an independent commission.

City to pay £80,000 a day for Lawyer?

Lord Pannick KC is set to defend Man City again, according to The Lawyer - an online magazine on the global legal sector. He also defended them in their UEFA FFP appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2020. The report claims Pannick charges up to £80,000 a day for his services, which is about the same as City's highest-paid player - Kevin De Bruyne - is said to earn.

Manchester City are alleged to have breached league rules requiring provision "in utmost good faith" of "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position".

